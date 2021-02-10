Researchers create a paste that can store hydrogen

In a statement, the German Scientific Institute Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft explains that it has developed a way to store hydrogen in chemical form that is both easy to transport and inexpensive to restore. This alternative should be very interesting for small vehicles such as electric scooters or motorcycles.

Hydrogen technology, while showing great promise in the transportation sector, still poses many challenges. “Hydrogen vehicles are equipped with a reinforced tank that is supplied with a pressure of 700 bar. This tank powers a fuel cell that converts hydrogen into electricity. This in turn triggers an electric motor that drives the vehicle, ”explains the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft.

The size of the tank is not a problem for large vehicles such as buses or trains, and the technology is also well developed for the car: several hundred of them are already in circulation in Germany. However, with small vehicles like scooters, which are becoming increasingly popular, the truth is very different.

However, researchers say they found the solution and it’s called POWERPASTE. It was developed at the Fraunhofer Institute for Advanced Manufacturing Technologies and Materials and is a paste fuel made from hydrogen and solid magnesium hydride that can release hydrogen when required. “On board the vehicle, the POWERPASTE is released from a cartridge by means of a piston. When water is added from an on-board tank, the following reaction generates hydrogen gas in an amount that is dynamically adjusted to the actual needs of the fuel cell. In fact, only half of the hydrogen comes from the POWERPASTE; The rest comes from the added water, ”explains the institute.

To develop the fuel, the researchers first mixed powdered magnesium and hydrogen to produce magnesium hydride in a process above 350 degrees Celsius. An ester and a metal salt were then added to obtain the finished product. According to Marcus Vogt, researcher at Fraunhofer, POWERPASTE has an immense energy storage capacity: “It is significantly higher than that of a 700-bar high-pressure tank. And compared to batteries, it has a ten times higher energy storage density. “

POWERPASTE decomposes when the temperature reaches 250 degrees Celsius, which is unlikely in a vehicle, and offers “a greater range than hydrogen which has been compressed to a pressure of 700 bar”. The Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft believes that their technology is useful not only for scooters or motorcycles, but also for cars, delivery vehicles and even drones. The institute ensures that POWERPASTE does not need any infrastructure worth mentioning and can therefore also be used in places without hydrogen filling stations, since refueling is carried out simply by changing the cartridge.

A special fuel production facility is currently under construction and should be operational from this year. Four tons of POWERPASTE are delivered every year.