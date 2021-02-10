Otherwise, farmers are at risk of radicalization: agricultural turnover and insect protection only work together – the economy

The situation is terrible. There are 550 different species of wild bees in Germany, half of which are on the red list of endangered species. Beetles and butterflies also have a hard time: insects disappear every day. There are very different reasons for this. Nature is giving way to new residential and commercial areas, many animals have lost their lives on car windshields, others have been confused because it is never dark in big cities, even at night.

[Jeden Morgen informieren wir Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, in unserer Morgenlage über die politischen Entscheidungen, Nachrichten und Hintergründe. Zur kostenlosen Anmeldung geht es hier. ]

Part of the problem is also agriculture. Pesticides, monocultures and over-fertilization deprive insects of the plants they need to survive. In this respect, it was well thought that the Federal Minister for the Environment, Svenja Schulze, wanted to infer responsibility to farmers. But well-meaning is far from well done.

A ban on pesticides, as the minister wanted to prescribe for many regions, would destroy farming families in the affected areas. They would no longer be able to cultivate the land, their crop failure would not be compensated.

Instead of bans, there should now be incentives. Anyone who does something for the environment and insects should be rewarded for it. Such programs already exist in many Länder, others are likely to follow. And with the new European funding for agriculture, additional resources can be shifted in favor of organic farmers.

Minister of the Environment Svenja Schulze (SPD, front) led a month-long dispute with Federal Minister of Agriculture Julia Klöckner … Photo: dpa

Farmers are radicalized

Instead of clever solutions, however, Schulze relied on significant restrictions for a long time, so he took the farmers to the streets. The minister considers herself an environmental lobbyist, she says. What suits an NGO is too short-sighted for a member of the government – politically and ecologically.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten. Zur Anmeldung geht es hier. ]

It is politically bad because it radicalises farmers. Even careful young farmers are now taking to the streets for fear of their parents’ farms and suddenly find themselves in the company of right-wing populists. That’s not good.

And the wood hammer method also has no environmental benefit. Instead of teasing them, farmers should be helped to reconcile the economy and the ecology. Many farmers want to work in a greener and more sustainable way. It also helps insects. Farmers, politicians, consumers: a turnaround in agriculture is necessary, but it can only be done together.