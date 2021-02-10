“General characteristics” of SATA restructuring known Thursday – Observer

The president of the regional government of the Azores, José Manuel Bolieiro, confirmed on Wednesday that he would learn on Thursday the “general characteristics” of the restructuring plan of the carrier SATA, which should arrive in Brussels by the 18th.

“This cannot fail to be an exercise in general characteristics,” said Bolieiro, adding that the management of the company will present the ideas simultaneously to the executive and to the leaders of all parties having a parliamentary seat in the hemicycle. regional.

This will happen, declared the head of the archipelagic executive, on the sidelines of a hearing in Ponta Delgada, in an “exercise of transparency and involvement” of the parliament of the Azores.

“The government [Regional] and this governance will not interfere in the professional management of a company essential to the economy of the Azores and the development of the Azores ”, he continued, before reiterating the political project of governance to“ save the SATA “.

The two SATA carriers closed the third quarter of 2020 with losses of 61 million euros, higher than the negative of 38.6 million in the same period of 2019.

SATA’s operation in 2020, like global airlines, was heavily conditioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the company shutting down operations for most of the second quarter of the year.

However, the overall losses of the Azorean group had already amounted to 53 million euros in 2019, in line with the loss recorded in 2018.

SATA recently requested state aid worth 133 million euros, an operation approved by Brussels, which runs parallel to the restructuring plan.

However, the European Commission has opened proceedings for Portugal in order to prove that the three recent capital increases of the Azorean carrier were not state aid.

In December last year, Azores government finance secretary Joaquim Bastos e Silva acknowledged that SATA’s restructuring plan would be “tough and very difficult”.