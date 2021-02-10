Police officers accused in France of yellow vest injuries Jérôme Rodrigues – Observer

Two French police officers are accused of “intentional violence” after throwing a tear gas canister at the yellow vest of Portuguese origin Jérôme Rodrigues, during a demonstration in January 2019.

The two police officers who intervened in the demonstration of the “yellow vests” movement on January 26, 2019 were charged on January 14, according to French media.

One of the officers was charged with “aggravated intentional violence leading to mutilation or permanent illness” and another with “aggravated intentional violence”, both holders of residence and identity permits.

During the demonstration on January 26, 2019, Jérôme Rodrigues ended up losing his eye as a result of the tear gas injury.

The Portuguese descendant has thus become one of the main leaders of the “yellow vests” movement and a symbol against police violence in France.

