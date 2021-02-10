The laboratory says it has detected two cases of the Brazilian variant in Portugal. Insa does not confirm – Observer

The Unilabs laboratory announced that it had detected two cases of the Brazilian variant in the region of Lisbon and Vale do Tejo, as confirmed by Radio Observador. The source of the laboratory, however, declined to provide additional information.

Unilabs has detected, and has already notified the authorities, the presence of two cases of variant B.1.1.28 (Brazilian variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus) ”, the official source of Unilabs told Lusa. “The cases were detected in the Greater Lisbon region using specific RT-PCR probes in samples from two positive individuals.”

Variant B.1.1.28 is a variant already known not only in Manaus, but also in other regions of Brazil. In particular in Manaus, the presence of this variant and of a new strain derived from it was detected, which the researchers called P.1, as indicated on the virological platform.

It is this P.1 variant that has been called the Brazilian variant. P.1 is from Amazonas state (whose capital is Manaus) and there are suspicions that he is more contagious. In Unilabs’ statements to Lusa, however, it is not clear whether this was the variant detected in Portugal.

The new strain, called P.1 (from B.1.1.28), contains a unique constellation of mutations that define it as a new strain, including several mutations of recognized biological importance such as E484K, K417T and N501Y ”, wrote the author of an article describing the genetic characteristics of the variant in Manaus.

The laboratory will have already informed the Directorate General of Health (DGS) and sent the samples for confirmation to the National Institute of Health Dr Ricardo Jorge (Insa), confirmed the source of Unilabs.

Contacted by the Observer, Insa does not deny having received the samples, but does not confirm, for the moment, whether it is the Brazilian variant. The DGS also did not have, at this stage, information that it could make available to the observer.

In addition to variant P.1, variant P.2 has already been identified in Brazil, associated with cases of reinfection. In Portugal, at least five cases of variant P.2 have been detected.

The two variants, P.1 and P.2, have a mutation in common with the B.1.351 variant from South Africa, the E484K mutation, which could help the virus to escape neutralizing antibodies produced as part of the immune response both from people who have been infected and from vaccines.

Experts warn, however, that: on the one hand, antibodies are not the body’s only line of defense; on the other hand, the response of the virus – in this case, of those rapidly spreading variants – may not be motivated exclusively by changes in the virus, but by specific characteristics of the human populations where the outbreaks have occurred.