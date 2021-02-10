Antitrust: ByteDance lawsuit against Tencent upheld

The Beijing Intellectual Property Court on Sunday cleared the lawsuit by ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, against Tencent for alleged monopoly practices, a ByteDance representative told TechCrunch. A decision that could become “historic” in China at a time when the authorities are stepping up their antitrust measures. The company is demanding 90 million yuan ($ 14 million) in compensation.

ByteDance claims that Tencent voluntarily restricts access to content from Douyin (the local version of TikTok) by prohibiting its users from viewing or sharing the video app content on its WeChat and QQ messaging platforms. It would abuse its dominant position in this way. Tencent, meanwhile, is defending itself by claiming that its rival is using illegal and anti-competitive methods to access WeChat users’ data. The two companies have been fighting for 3 years, but that lawsuit is taking a whole new twist today.

Indeed, last weekend, the Chinese market regulators unveiled the final version of anti-competitive measures aimed at “preventing and stopping the monopoly behavior of online platforms and ensuring fair competition”. These measures show the Chinese government’s desire to curb monopoly behavior on the Chinese Internet after two decades of relatively loose regulations. In the past few months, the state administration for market regulation (SAMR) has got a grip on the country’s technology companies. Tencent and Alibaba were fined last December for unauthorized acquisitions and recently introduced new rules to control China’s two largest payment platforms, WeChat Pay and Alipay, backed by Ant Group.

While that $ 14 million spells a drop in sales for the two giants, it’s likely that the Chinese government could take up the matter to send a message to other Chinese tech companies accused of stifling innovation by taking advantage of their monopoly position .