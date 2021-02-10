Iran. Thousands of people march by car on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

Thousands of Iranians marched across the country on Wednesday in their vehicles so as not to fail to celebrate the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic revolution despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

State television has repeatedly demanded during the morning that there should be no demonstrations or marches to report the overthrow of the Shah in Iran in 1979.

Then a parade of cars, motorcycles and even bicycles converged on the famous Azadi Square. Some painted the vehicles red, white and green, the colors of the Iranian flag, which was waved by others, said journalists from France Presse.

“Only the form of walking has changed this year, not the nature,” said a reporter on state television, adding that some motorists were shouting anti-American slogans like “Death to America”.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Some demonstrators had portraits of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but also of General Qassem Suleimani, responsible for Iran’s strategy in the Middle East, assassinated in January 2020 in an American attack in Baghdad.

There was no shortage of people marching and burning American and Israeli flags, considered enemies of Iran, and replica ballistic missiles and military equipment were on display in Azadi Square.

Similar parades took place in other major cities in the country, including Shiraz (south), Isfahan and Qom (center) and Mashhad (east), according to television images.

Iran is the country most affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Middle East, having already caused more than 58,000 deaths in the country.

The Islamic Republic, with more than 80 million inhabitants, on Tuesday launched the vaccination campaign against SARS-CoV-2.

In a televised speech, President Hassan Rouhani praised the Iranians for “their patience in the face of three years of suffering” due to the sanctions reinstated in 2018 by former US President Donald Trump, as part of his “maximum pressure” policy. On Tehran.

The reinstatement of sanctions, which followed the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, deprived Tehran of the economic consequences it expected from the pact, plunging the country into a deep recession.

“The era of maximum sanctions is over, the era of economic warfare is over,” said Rouhani, indicating that “everyone has realized that maximum pressure has failed.”

The new US president, Joe Biden, has promised to return to the 2015 agreement on condition that Iran renews its commitments, which it has gradually ceased to honor from May 2019. Iran in turn demands the lifting of sanctions before taking any action.