“Leonor leaves Spain, like your grandfather” – the “serious mistake” that TVE “deeply” regrets – Observe

Princess Leonor, heir to the kings of Spain, will pass a baccalaureate in Wales, by decision of the parents, which has already been communicated to the government of Pedro Sanchéz. News that would not be linked to Juan Carlos – who left the country last year after budget scandals – if it had not been for the morning magazine “La Hora de la 1”, from TVE, having decided to combine the two outings from the country: “Leonor goes far from Spain, like your abuelo” (Leonor will leave Spain like your grandfather “). The newspaper El Mundo notes that it is about the” umpteenth attack ”by public television against the Spanish monarchy.

The controversial sentence has already forced the administrator of Spanish Radio and Television (RTVE) to issue an apology, in which he “deeply regrets the serious mistake” made. Rosa María Mateo also announced “immediate measures” so that “those responsible for this error are released from their functions”.

For the civil servant, it is “a serious irresponsibility which cannot erase the unwavering commitment of the RTVE in favor of the defense of the constitutional values ​​and the institutions of the State and especially of the Crown”.

And opposition to the government of Pedro Sánchez was not indifferent. The People’s Party regrets that there is yet another “intolerable” case in what it considers “a drift by the political decision-makers of RTVE”. For this reason, he asks for “urgent explanations” and that the station’s news director, Enric Hernández, resign, according to El Mundo. Pablo Casado’s party also takes the opportunity to attack the government, claiming that TVE “is not Sánchez’s television”. In the Ciudadanos evening, this episode is described as “shame”.

Further to the right, however, Vox takes the opportunity to attack the monarchy: “It is better for Leonor to study abroad than to flee for corruption, like his grandfather. Today in a republic we would be discussing discrimination in schools and not in luxury schools in Wales ”.

On the left, Pode’s concern is about the “workers targeted by reprisals” at the station. Pablo Iglesias ‘party is even questioning the RTVE administrator “if she received a call” from the Crown before making the decision to fire those responsible for the princess’ filming and wants a law allowing the readmission of these workers to the public station.