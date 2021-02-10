Ethiopia. Red Cross warns “tens of thousands” can be struck by hunger in two months – Observer

The director of the Ethiopian Red Cross said that “80% of Tigray state” is not accessible to humanitarian aid and that hunger could reach “tens of thousands of people” in two months. “The current number may be one, two or three, but a month later it may be thousands. Two months later, there will be tens of thousands ”of victims, warned Abera Tola, head of the Red Cross in Ethiopia, at a conference in Addis Ababa.

Cases of hunger have been reported, the humanitarian organization’s director said, and the number of hunger victims could rise very rapidly in the federal state of Tigray, the scene of a federal government military operation since 4 last november. The majority of humanitarian organizations and international diplomacy displaced in the country, however, reaffirmed that insecurity in the region continues to hamper the humanitarian response.

Abera explained that humanitarian access is still largely limited to main roads north and south of Mekele, and most rural areas are deprived of humanitarian access. The people who fled their homes and made it to the camps near the towns of Tigray are “very thin,” she said.

“You can see it’s really just the skin and the bones. We do not see that these bodies received food, ”described the director of Cruz Vemelha. “Sometimes it is very difficult to help them without food of high nutritional value.”

The Ethiopian Red Cross estimates that around 3.8 million people in Tigray, whose population exceeds 6 million, are in need of humanitarian assistance, a figure that compares to an earlier estimate of 2.4 million put forward by the United Nations Agency. Affaires (OCHA), which in mid-January highlighted the existence of around 950,000 refugees resulting from the conflict.

The conflict in Tigray began on November 4, when the Ethiopian government decided to launch a military operation against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the party that ran the state, allegedly in retaliation for an attack on a base of the federal army. territory.

On November 28, following the military takeover of the state capital, Mekele, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced the end of the offensive, but the United Nations and other international organizations warned that the hostilities remained on the ground and denounced the situation. Thousands of civilians who do not have access to humanitarian aid.

“We are gravely concerned by credible reports that hundreds of thousands of people may starve if emergency humanitarian aid is not mobilized immediately,” Human Rights Watch warned in a statement in late January.

The Addis Ababa government reaffirmed that it is working with the United Nations and international non-governmental organizations to increase aid in the region, depending on the security situation.