How can you protect yourself from malware?

Computer piracy is the other side of the coin in the digitization of companies. A flip side of the coin that is unduly expensive for businesses to operate and be competitive. Indeed, a computer system neutralized by a corrupted file calls into question longstanding investments. However, it is email that hackers use as an entry point into the company. It is therefore important to improve the security of e-mails through innovative solutions.

What is malware?

Before you can take advantage of the above service, you need to explain the concept of the malicious program. As the name suggests, it is a digital file that is intended to disrupt a computer network. It may also be intended to simply take control of blackmail. Usually this program, which is still called spam, is introduced into the system without the knowledge of the owner. It also comes in different forms.

The back doors

This category of infected programs is called “backdoor” in French and is built into the applications installed on the user’s workstation. Unfortunately, he does not know of its existence. This software is generally sent to employees by email using links. Once opened, the software becomes a gateway for intrusion of all kinds. As a result, hackers take control of the corporate system to extract confidential information.

Spyware

You can also install spyware on your computer by downloading software from a suspicious partner. In fact, behind this seemingly normal program, there is a function that aims to analyze all of your usage patterns. This information is sent back to a hacker in real time.

Rootkits

In principle, malware quickly duplicates itself. This spontaneous execution can intrigue the user to the point of suspecting the presence of a virus. Unfortunately, the hackers planned everything. They use rootkits to normalize the operation of damaged software. The goal of this obfuscation is obviously to continue the intrusion to better redirect digital resources.

Trojans

It is difficult to detect such malware because there are no clues. In reality, this software is only harmful to the other sub-programs that make it up. Installation gives the user access to many other malware.

Ransomware

It is the most popular practice among pirates today. You are sending emails containing ransomware to a target company. Out of ignorance, the recipient opens the message and automatically activates the encryption of all data that is useful for the operation of the SME. Blocked in this way, the company is forced to pay an amount in order to make its own resources available again.

Protecting Professional Email: Why and How?

All of the above fraudulent techniques pose real threats to businesses. In addition, they are likely to waste financial resources. Whether it is paying the ransom or reinstalling the damaged system, the company is spending colossal sums. However, all of this can be avoided by outsourcing the protection of their emails. There are many solutions available on the market for this, such as Altospam. Then what are the benefits of such a service?

Filter

By choosing the outsourced protection of its e-mails, the company benefits from a two-stage filter system and 5 virus protection programs against harmful files. How does the system work?

From e-mails and pictures to the scanner

The e-mail protection service is based on 16 complementary antispam technologies in order to guarantee a high-quality filter quality. This combination of technologies makes it possible to avoid false positives and to achieve high level filtering at Altospam. The same applies to images, which are now also potential vectors of computer viruses. The system also includes an antipub that can be activated at will.

Cloud storage

The customer not only benefits from e-mail protection, but also from a PRA (Business Recovery Plan) service. When their messaging system is down, users can continue to work by storing email on the security service’s servers. By opting for this type of email security service, there is of course no risk for the customer of changing the architecture of their platform.

From email recovery

Companies that have not outsourced their email management are partially penalized. In fact, they cannot receive email if their server is down. This is certainly not the case with delegated managers. In reality, while your server is down, your service provider stores your filtered email on theirs. You will be directed to the company when the connection is restored.

Customer management

The outsourced email management solution also offers the option to purchase a customizable customer management interface. The e-merchant can then configure his platform according to his requirements. This offer also concerns the protection of the personal data of interested parties such as bank card numbers and codes as well as identifiers. In the event of a malfunction, the company can contact customer service available 24 hours a day.

Protection against hacking: a business necessity

With all of this, it should be remembered that businesses have become prime targets for hackers. In addition, this article gives a more detailed description of the severity of the phenomenon. That’s why companies need to increase their level of security. It does this by outsourcing the management of their emails. This solution makes it possible to permanently avoid any attempt to penetrate the digital system.