The Bissau-Guinean presidency takes over the seat of the Bar to ensure the safety of the Head of State – Observer

The advisor to the President of Guinea-Bissau for the security sector, General José Marques, said on Wednesday that the presidency will take over the seat of the Bar to guarantee security to the Head of State and his direct collaborators.

During a press conference, the general explained the version of the Presidency of the Republic following the controversy that arose in the country after the Bar was prevented from accessing its headquarters, located a few meters from the palace presidential, in Bissau.

The president of the Bar of Guinea-Bissau, Basílio Sanca, announced on Monday that the doors of the order had been closed with padlocks placed by elements of the presidency of the Republic, a day after the deadline of the ultimatum to abandon the motionless.

General José Marques said on Wednesday that the decision “is the correction of an error”, which was the cession of the property to the Portuguese bar in 2000 by then Guinean President Kumba Ialá.

The Order declares that the property has been officially and legally owned since 2011.

The security advisor to the President of Guinea-Bissau maintains that from the assessment “to risks and threats” to the security of the Head of State, it was concluded that the bar should not remain in place.

“Anyone who is installed at the headquarters of the Bar Association has the conditions to control and monitor the entry and exit regime at the Palace of the Republic”, observed José Marques, who, he said, question the safety, life, honor, dignity and freedom of action of the Head of State, Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

The Guinean president’s security adviser said that the state “is not in a position to face new security challenges”, which is why he has decided to prevent any risk.

José Marques said there was an order from the then Prime Minister Carlos Gomes Júnior to warn the Bar that the state would try to find another space and that this property is located in the security zone of the Presidency of the Republic.

The president of the Bar of Guinea-Bissau filed on Monday a precautionary measure to prevent the consummation of the decision of the Presidency of the Republic and still admits to proceed with a criminal complaint against the president.

José Marques denied the allegations of Basílio Sanca when he considers that the performance of the Guinean president is contrary to the democratic rule of law.

We must not forget that one of the functions of the rule of law is to guarantee the security of the Head of State ”, underlined the general.