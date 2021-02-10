Moscow braces for snow “armageddon” this weekend – Observe

The Russian capital was preparing this Wednesday for record snowfall next weekend, experts warning of a meteorological phenomenon that will be accompanied by very strong winds.

“It’s a fierce snowstorm, an Armageddon, an apocalypse of flakes. It is not a good exercise, but a real combat alert ”, declared Evgueni Tichkovets, meteorologist at the private forecast center Fobos, quoted by the Russian news agency Ria Novosti.

The expert added that the snow will arrive “with a very high density” in the early hours of Friday and that the phenomenon is expected to continue for the next 36 hours.

He also said winds can reach between 15 and 20 meters per second, while temperatures will drop to minus 15 degrees.

Marina Makarova, spokeswoman for the Russian meteorological service Rosguidromet, told the AFP news agency that this worsening climate is a consequence of the cold snap hitting Western Europe.

On the weekend, snow is expected in the Russian capital, which could reach 40 centimeters in height.

At a time when snow with a height of about 35 centimeters is already covering Moscow, Marina Makarova said the snow cover could reach or exceed the record of 77 centimeters set in March 2013.

The meteorologist explained this long-awaited intensity due to a depression of cold air from the north, which then absorbed the warm air from the Black Sea, before heading towards central Russia.

As the surface of the oceans warms, scientists say that cyclones, especially tropical ones, are getting more powerful and with more rainfall.

Piotr Birioukov, assistant mayor of Moscow, announced that 13,500 snowplows would be moved and 60,000 city officials would be mobilized to deal with the effects of the storm.

Last winter, the Russian capital recorded heat records and reduced snowfall.