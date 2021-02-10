Sale of TikTok to Oracle, Walmart suspended for security review – Observer

The sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations to Oracle and Walmart has been “indefinitely postponed,” as the Biden administration examines the potential security risks Chinese tech companies pose, the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump’s administration had previously raised concerns about US homeland security, arguing that the personal data of US users could be transferred to the Chinese government through the app, a charge TikTok denied .

ByteDance, a Chinese tech company that owns the social network, has been in negotiations with Oracle and Walmart since September last year to finalize a deal that would transfer TikTok’s U.S. operations to a new North American entity to prevent the application is prohibited. country. Indeed, Trump even signed an executive order to ban TikTok from US users’ smartphones.

The deal, which was even encouraged by Trump, has been delayed also due to a legal challenge from the owner of TikTok, who accuses the former President of the United States of violating principles such as free speech.

In addition to the legal dispute, discussions over data security between U.S. national security officials and the Chinese company also continued, according to sources familiar with the process, the WSJ quotes.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT