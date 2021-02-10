IBM and Palantir introduce new hybrid cloud and low-code AI solution

On February 9th, IBM and Palantir announced their new partnership. The two companies jointly start Palantir for IBM Cloud Pak for Data. A new hybrid cloud solution that enables organizations to develop artificial intelligence with little code (with minimal coding).

An offer that combines the capabilities of both companies

The press release jointly sent by the two companies said: “Palantir for IBM Cloud Pak for Data will simplify the way companies build and deploy applications that run on artificial intelligence, particularly with IBM Watson, and help users Access, analyze and react to the huge amounts of data. Amounts of data that are distributed in hybrid cloud environments without the need for in-depth technical knowledge. “

This new offering combines the capabilities of both companies. Palantir Foundry and IBM Watson are now partnering to help low-code artificial intelligence companies go further. With this tool, it’s a bit like switching from “how” to “what”. No, not everyone will become an app developer tomorrow, even if the code is gone, but the process may become easier and simpler.

This new product from IBM and Palantir is designed to reduce the technical know-how generally required to use artificial intelligence. According to IBM, “Palantir for IBM Cloud Pak for Data is offered by a dedicated platform with little or no code for delivering AI applications that can process data efficiently and quickly. The aim is to expand existing business systems and accelerate their digital transformation. “

IBM and Palantir are committed to the democratization of AI

With this new partnership, IBM and Palantir are targeting customers in the retail, finance, manufacturing, healthcare and telecommunications sectors. The two companies use a very specific example to illustrate one possible use of their new offering: A reseller could use Palantir for IBM Cloud Pak for Data to analyze trends in supply and demand. In healthcare, the solution could be used to collect and smooth data from different sets to help researchers analyze better.

Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir, explains: “Palantir was designed to develop software that makes business easier. Through this partnership with IBM, we are coming together to put our common solution in the hands of the institutions and people who need it most. We want to lead the world’s companies into a new digital age and enable the democratization of artificial intelligence. “