Twitter CFO says Trump will never be allowed to return to social media – Observer

Twitter’s chief financial officer assured Wednesday that Donald Trump would never be allowed to return to the platform, even if he runs for president of the United States in the next election.

The chief financial officer of the social network said in an interview with CNBC that the suspension of the former US president’s account would not be canceled. “When you are taken off the platform, it is final whether you are a commentator, director or civil servant,” explained Ned Segal.

Donald Trump’s account was permanently suspended on January 8, two days after the violent invasion of the Capitol in Washington. At the time, Twitter justified the decision on the grounds that the account posed a “risk of future incitement to violence.”

This is also the argument that the financial manager of the social network pointed to CNBC. “Our internal policies were created to ensure that people do not incite violence and, if someone does, we have to remove them from our service and the rules do not allow them to come back,” he said. he explains.

Twitter went even further, also blocking on January 12 some 70,000 accounts linked to the conspiratorial movement QAnon, made up of many supporters of the former president. The measure has been widely criticized for not respecting the right to freedom of expression.

Twitter removes 70,000 accounts from pro-Trump conspiracy movement

However, Ned Segal assured that the company wants to “protect the opinions of users”, believing in the principles of transparency and freedom of choice.