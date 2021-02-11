Tottenham eliminated from the Cup by Everton in a crazy game with nine goals and extra time (and a result not seen since 1961) – Observer

Liverpool, Brighton, Chelsea. 1-3, 1-0, 0-1. Three consecutive defeats. Tottenham have lost three consecutive matches against the Premier League, but the truth is that analysis of the bad timing for José Mourinho’s side is due to start from the end of November. Since then, Spurs have won just four of the 13 games they have played for the Championship – meaning they have already won more than two months of poor and inconsistent results that have pushed Tottenham to eighth place of the rank.

An eighth place which is completely different from the idea that came at the start of the season, when José Mourinho’s side reached the 10th round of the Premier League with just one loss and wins against Manchester United and Manchester City – the idea that in atypical times and where the main rivals still seemed to have reached no stability, Tottenham could even appear as a wildcard to win the title. Idea which is now, once again, almost completely suppressed.

It is certain that last Sunday the Spurs beat West Bromwich at home and finally came back to victory. And José Mourinho, although he did not hide the still fragile moment the team is going through, guaranteed that motivation will have to be a factor until the end of the season. “The Premier League is the Premier League and like we did last season we’re going all the way with everything. It is only at the end of the season that we can have a clear idea of ​​what the team has achieved or what they deserve to have accomplished. At this point, there is still about 50% of the season to play. It’s a bit strange, but the reality is that we haven’t played with Aston Villa yet and we have already played twice with Liverpool, Chelsea, soon with Manchester City… It looks like someone has thrown all our opponents the strongest in the air. at the same time, but it’s not a drama, ”said the Portuguese coach, who has not forgotten to remember that Tottenham will play in the League Cup final against City, is in the round of 16 of the Europa League and this Wednesday just played in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The opponent at Goodison Park was Everton – an Everton of Carlo Ancelotti who are one point ahead of Tottenham in the Premier League and who this season had already won in London in the first round of the championship. And Mourinho, in a preview of the match, guaranteed that he could count the contribution of a player who in January had practically left the club and signed for PSG: Dele Alli, who was in the spurs because president Daniel Levy didn’t want to. give up English, already made peace with the coach, returned to training and can be a kind of reinforcement for the second half of the season.

“Dele Alli trained with the team and trained well. He has spent a lot of time outside the squad and has been training for two weeks. Can you help us? I believe him. Maybe you can be on the bench and come over for a few minutes to help the team. It’s possible. I have to talk to him but I think he can play. Nothing has changed about him. You are not injured and can train with the team. He went through a process that he hasn’t trained in but now he’s back to work with the team and nothing has changed. What may have changed is the speculation around him. Now everyone knows he’s a Tottenham player and he’s not going anywhere. With the speculation over, the questions are also over and he can help the team. This is what we want and this is what we need. I have to talk to him but I think he can be on the bench and help for 15 or 20 minutes, ”said the Portuguese coach, stressing that the decision to summon Dele Alli, after a long period during which the striker did not has not trained, comes as a result of the injury of Giovani Lo Celso.

So, and playing for the Cup, Mourinho saved Harry Kane, who returned from injury in the game against West Bromwich, and launched Son, Bergwijn, Lucas Moura and Lamela into the most advanced phase of the squad. Tottenham put themselves to the advantage in the first moments, via the center of Sánchez: Son hit a corner to the left and the Colombian jumped higher than all the opponents to deflect and score (3 ′). Already after half an hour, Everton only needed two minutes to get around the result. Calvert-Lewin equalized the score with a powerful shot following a loss of the ball from the spurs in a no-go zone (36 ′), and Richarlison confirmed the turnaround with a cross kick from outside the box which resulted in again took advantage of the passivity of the defense opponent (38 ′).

Even before the break, the context deteriorated before improving for Tottenham. In the dying moments of the first half, Hojbjerg fouled Calvert-Lewin inside the penalty area and Sigurdsson, in the penalty conversion and against the former club, increased the advantage from Carlo Ancelotti’s team (43 ′). José Mourinho’s team however reacted even before the interruption and managed to reduce the disadvantage thanks to a goal from Lamela, who combined with Son and appeared in the large box to shoot to beat Robin Olsen (45 + 3 ′).

In the opening minutes of the second half, Mourinho pitched Harry Kane to eliminate Bergwijn and Ancelotti responded with Calvert-Lewin leaving for Coleman. Tottenham drew immediately after, Sánchez doubled again in the match following a corner from Son to the left but with a detour at the far post after a first header from Alderweireld (57 ′). Everton responded again around ten minutes later, also with a repeated marker: Richarlison, on the left and in a shot where Aurier was not very good in the photo, received a vertical pass from Sigurdsson and shot to put the caramels in front again (68 ′).

Ancelotti threw Bernard, Mourinho realized the preview he had made and put Dele Alli in Lucas Moura’s place. HarryKane again equalized the match, leading the far post after insistent play from Tottenham (83 ′), and the match continued after the 90 minutes ended with the score tied at four balls. In the additional half hour, the difference was made by Bernard, who responded to another decisive pass from Sigurdsson and ended up guaranteeing the victory of Everton (97 ′).

Sensational by Sigurdsson.

In a crazy and sensational game that was even the FA Cup game with the most Premier League goals since 1961, Tottenham showed a lot of resilience but ended up being knocked out, leaving the Coupe de la League and Europa League in José. Mourinho, considering that the Premier League is already something unachievable. Everton will continue in the next round, joining Bournemouth, Manchester United, Manchester City, Leicester and Sheffield United, the other teams already qualified.

