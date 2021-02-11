Europe invested a record 26 billion euros in offshore wind in 2020 – Observer

Europe invested 26.3 billion euros in offshore wind energy in 2020, an unprecedented amount, despite the covid-19 pandemic, to finance projects of 7.1 gigawatts (GW), according to WindEurope data.

“Despite Covid-19 restrictions, Europe has confirmed a record investment of 26.3 billion euros in new offshore wind farms in 2020. This will fund 7.1 GW of new offshore wind farms to be built in the years to come ”, announced the WindEurope association, in a statement published on its website.

The association estimated that “26 billion new investments in 2020 is a big vote of confidence in offshore wind energy” and shows that “investors see that offshore wind energy is cheap, reliable and resilient – and that governments want more ”.

WindEurope executive chairman Giles Dickson said in the same note that these investments “will create jobs and growth” and expects “the 77,000 people who work with offshore wind energy in Europe today ‘hui will be 200,000 by 2030 “.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

According to the latest data from WindEurope, Europe installed 2.9 GW of new offshore wind capacity last year, a figure that is in line with its predictions before the pandemic.

“The new installations show the resilience of the offshore wind industry. The existing parks in Europe have continued to operate and we continue to build new wind farms and manufacture new turbines, ”said Giles Dickson.

Last year, nine offshore wind farms started operating in five European countries: the Netherlands installed 1,493 MW and completed the Borssele wind farm, Belgium installed 706 MW, the United Kingdom 483 MW and the ‘Germany 219 MW.

Portugal has also completed the installation of a floating offshore wind farm, co-financed by the European Union’s NER300 program.

Thus, Europe now has 116 offshore wind farms in 12 countries, 40% of the capacity of which is located in the United Kingdom.

However, according to WindEurope, new players are coming, namely France, which will start building its parks, after the final investment decisions of 1 GW, which are expected to be completed by 2023.

For its part, “Poland has adopted a landmark law on offshore wind energy, which targets 28 GW of offshore wind energy by 2050” and has concluded a cooperation agreement with the Baltic States.

“Offshore wind energy is no longer just for the North Sea. It is quickly becoming a pan-European affair, with more and more countries making commitments in this regard. Poland, Spain, Greece, Ireland and the three Baltic countries all have plans. And the rapid advancement of floating offshore wind power will help expand in the Atlantic, Mediterranean and Black Seas, ”said Giles Dickson.

The European Commission presented the EU Strategy for Renewable Energy at Sea (ORES) last year, which designed the regulatory framework for expanding offshore wind development and set a target of 300 GW by 2050, 25 times more than what the EU currently has.