Presidency of the EU. The government defends the “geopolitical and geostrategic importance” of the EU-Mercosur agreement – Observer

The Secretary of State for Internationalization, Eurico Brilhante Dias, defended on Wednesday the importance of the agreement between the European Union and Mercosur, not only in the field of trade, but above all at the geopolitical and geostrategic level.

If the agreement is possible – and it is a closed agreement, closed and which has been signed by the parties – we consider that progress is possible, that additional commitments, especially in terms of sustainability, are possible ”, declared Brilhante Dias, who spoke at a digital conference organized by the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the EU.

For the Secretary of State, it is important that the 27 listen “with diligence” to the part of Mercosur and understand which “principles and values” they want to defend, without forgetting that “this agreement with Mercosul has a geopolitical and geostrategic importance which goes beyond, and goes well beyond the sole domain of commerce ”.

Brilhante Dias considers that the agreement can be important so that the countries which do not belong to Mercosur, “in particular Chile, Colombia or Peru”, “the countries with a close link with the Pacific”, can open the way to “alliances of an oriental nature”.

The head of the internationalization portfolio at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who presented the new perspectives of EU trade policy, also highlighted the “new chapter” that lives in the United States and that has “impacts on relations ”with the EU.

For this reason, it is important that the two parties focus on “two central issues in bilateral and multilateral frameworks”, he said, starting with the latter, which concerns the importance of the United States for ” the reform of the world trade organization ”. [OMC]”.

This is an important moment to make the return of the United States to the multilateral agenda also an opportunity for Europe to assert itself and to affirm with the United States and with other partners what is the dynamism of the United States. multilateral relations ”, he defended.

In the bilateral framework, Brilhante Dias underlined the need to put an end to “the dispute which is based on the aeronautics sector” and which “has been a highly penalizing element, not only [comerciais], but of the environment between the European Union and the United States ”.

For the Secretary of State, “the People’s Republic of China is an essential partner”, just like India, the country with which the EU will hold a summit on May 8, in Porto, under the Portuguese presidency.

[A cimeira] it will be an important moment for us to relaunch negotiations on an independent investment protection agreement which could be, at least, the breaking of the ice, the launch of what would be the opening of broader negotiations in the trade field ”, he estimated.

Brilhante Dias also underlined the will of the Portuguese Presidency of the EU to “work for the relaunch and development of trade and investment relations with Africa”, which is “a good opportunity” to negotiate with ” Maghreb countries, in particular Morocco and Tunisia ”.

Finally, the official returned to the need for a reform of the WTO, calling for its innovation, in order to become “capable of facing” the challenges of the dispute settlement mechanism, special and differential treatment, and methods of work or weather.

The Secretary of State spoke at the opening of a digital conference on the theme of European Union trade policy, organized by the Ministry of the Economy and Digital Transition, through the Directorate General economic activities (DGAE), with the collaboration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.