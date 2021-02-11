How do SMEs prepare for future crises?

In its latest report, Salesforce said, “Using technology effectively can be a differentiator in many ways, especially for growing SMBs.” If we read the results of this survey we can see that 55% of SMBs say that technology drives their interactions with their customers. You’ll find that thanks to feedback from executives around the world, Salesforce is highlighting two major trends: First, digitally-minded SMBs are better equipped to handle market volatility. Second, small and medium-sized businesses are doing everything possible to prepare for future crises as they are “rich” in the experience of the pandemic we are currently experiencing.

New technologies: the secret weapon against insecurity?

According to the Salesforce study, 46% of SMB executives surveyed believe technology affects their company’s ability to keep working. 40% of them are convinced that digital can also increase the productivity of their teams. Finally, 32% of SME managers say that new technology is an effective way of promoting cross-cutting collaboration. There is no longer any doubt that SMEs are massively turning to digital.

In the context of the pandemic, consumers are preferring to shop online to the detriment of those made in physical stores. This new type of consumption has a significant impact on customer relationships. Indeed, in its report, Salesforce states that the proportion of online interactions increased significantly over the past year from 42% in 2019 to 60% in 2020. In August 2020, 56% of executives surveyed said they use a CRM system, an increase of 24% compared to March 2019.

Future crises determine today’s investments

SMEs face new challenges that are compounded by the pandemic we are going through. They point to several potential barriers to the future growth of their activities: maintaining sales growth (47%) or customer satisfaction (36%). The Salesforce report shows that most SMB executives don’t believe in going back to the world before then. They are considering a number of changes to deal with future crises. The digitization of their activities is one of these adjustments.

38% of the executives surveyed by Salesforce assume that they are using technologies to digitize customer interactions, for example contactless services. This is the priority for SMEs. 35% want to digitize internal communication, 30% are planning a different strategy depending on the scenario. After all, 19% want to completely rethink their economic model.

Learn more about the full Salesforce study by downloading this free Small Business Trend Report.