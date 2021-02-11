Biden withdraws request to overturn Obamacare health law – Observer

The US Department of Justice told the Supreme Court that it considered the healthcare law passed in BarackObama’s tenure to be valid, which had been requested by the Trump administration to be overturned.

In letter quoted by the AP, Supreme Court is advised by the Biden Administration Department that “the United States has not honored the conclusions of the previously presented statement” regarding the Affordable Health Care Act , known as “Obamacare” because it was one of the flags of the administration of former Democratic President Barack Obama.

The Donald Trump administration argued that the “Obamacare” legal provision requiring health insurance violated the Constitution, in line with what was advocated by some Republican majority states, such as Texas.

In the letter submitted to the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Justice argues that the law must be upheld and that the provision is not prejudicial to the Constitution, which has meanwhile been subject to a review in 2017 which removed the penalties for non-compliance with it.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The ministry argues that even if the requirement to purchase health insurance is declared illegal, it does not make the entire legislative package unconstitutional, unlike the Trump administration, which argued that this provision was at the heart of the law and thus questioned the constitutionality. .

Approved in 2010, with Joe Biden as vice president, “Obamacare” has extended health insurance coverage to over 23 million people outside the system.

It also avoided situations of exclusion of people who were sometimes denied care on the basis of the legal argument that their illnesses, including cancer, were “pre-existing conditions” for purchasing insurance, which required that the solution to access treatment is the use of personal savings, otherwise, sell or mortgage property, including housing.

Biden has previously said he intends to strengthen ‘Obamacare’, including the system, namely people who may have been left without access to health insurance associated with jobs they have in the meantime lost in due to the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The “Obamacare” affair is the third in which the new administration reverses the position of that led by Donald Trump. The other two are linked to immigration: the construction of the wall between the United States and Mexico with funds from the Department of Defense and the obligation for applicants for refugee status to await their hearings on the Mexican side of the border.