Portugal denied private plane travel from Brazil with drugs, government says – Observer

The Portuguese government said on Wednesday that it was rejecting the request for permission to travel to Portugal by private plane from Salvador, Brazil, in which 500 kilos of cocaine had been seized, contrary to information from Brazilian authorities.

In a statement addressed to the Lusa agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MNE) said that “the request for authorization to travel on the plane in question was rejected by the MNE”.

Cited by the Spanish agency Efe, the Brazilian authorities had indicated that the private plane had been authorized to take off from the city of Salvador to Portugal.

Brazilian federal police seized the drugs on board the plane, which was on the runway at Salvador International Airport.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The apprehension was only possible because the pilot of the private plane informed the control tower that his flight controls indicated some kind of malfunction.

After the alert, mechanics who got on the plane to check on the problem discovered some of the drugs and reported it to federal police.

With the support of federal criminal lawyers and dogs trained to detect drugs by the civilian police, other hiding places where the rest of the drugs were found were found on the plane, ”informed the federal police, in a report. note published this Wednesday.

The drug had been divided into tablets bearing the logos of major sports brands.

The three crew members and two passengers on the plane were taken to the federal police superintendent in Salvador to testify, but Brazilian police did not say if they had been arrested or made a complaint against them.

The plane where the 500 kilos of cocaine were found belongs to a private company that provides air transport services.

Investigations will continue to identify those responsible for the illicit shipment, who could face charges of international drug trafficking and association with drug trafficking, whose combined sentences could reach 25 years in prison, ”the statement said. the federal police.

Brazil is an important intermediary on the shipping routes to Europe for cocaine produced in the Andean countries.