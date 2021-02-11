Mota-Engil awards contracts worth 97 million euros in Brazil – Observer

Mota-Engil has awarded a series of contracts in Brazil, in the engineering, construction and oil and gas sectors, for a total amount of 97 million euros, as announced.

Mota-Engil informs that it has signed several relevant contracts in Brazil in the Engineering and Construction and Oil & Gas business segments, a market in which it operates under the name Mota-Engil and with its subsidiary ECB ”, the group said in a statement.

This is a contract signed, through the ECB, with the mining company VALE, in the amount of 28 million euros, for the execution of works in Barragem do Torto, namely the construction of a dam on a piece of land. Mota-Engil also signed a four-year contract worth 39 million euros for the maintenance of offshore oil platforms, with onshore (onshore) manufacturing at the Macaé industrial base. In addition, the company increased its contract with Petrobás by eight million euros.

In this regard, it is also worth mentioning the signing of a new contract with a validity of 30 months at the REDUC refinery, located in Rio de Janeiro, relating to the construction and assembly of piping, parts electrical, instrumentation, as well as all mechanical parts and compressor installation, including commissioning and assisted operation, for a total value of 22 million euros, the total of projects in this segment in the backlog allocated by Petrobras amounting to 178 million euros ”, he added.

During the trading session, the Mota-Engil share rose 0.14% to 1.42 euros.

