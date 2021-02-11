European Union approves law allowing it to respond to trade disputes – Observer

The European Union has approved the revision of the regulation on commercial rights which guarantees it “more autonomy” in the defense of its interests, being able to respond in the event of bilateral disputes, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Augusto Santos Silva explained, in statements to the Lusa agency, that this revision, approved by the Council and the European Parliament, allows the European Union (EU) to have “more capacity to exercise its rights in the event of of commercial litigation, whether bilateral agreements, whether within the framework of the World Trade Organization (WTO) ”.

When it comes to bilateral disputes, therefore bilateral agreements which we understand that the other party does not comply, […], the European Union has the right to take retaliatory measures ”, declared the Minister.

The same is true in situations where the WTO gave a right to the community bloc in the first place and, as the appellate body is not functioning, “the European Union will be able to exercise rights in order to defend its interests” , he added. .

Santos Silva explained that this ruling applies “both to disputes in trade in goods and to disputes relating to services and even to certain aspects of intellectual property”. The Foreign Minister welcomed this revision of the regulation, which was concluded under the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the EU, and which “constitutes a step towards strengthening European autonomy”.

This strengthening of the exercise of commercial rights by the European Union is another element of our objective to make the European Union more autonomous and stronger in the defense of its commercial interests ”, stressed Santos Silva.

The entry into force of this review, signed by Secretary of State for European Affairs Ana Paula Zacarias, on behalf of the 27 Member States, is expected to take place “as soon as it is published in the Official Journal of the European Union”, a process which should be “for days,” guaranteed the minister.