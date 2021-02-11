In Florida, a group of hackers hacked a drinking water system to poison it

In the city of Oldsmar, Florida, USA, a group of hackers succeeded in breaking into the computer network of a water treatment plant, reports the Tampa Bay Times, based on revelations from the local police. This enabled hackers to remotely bring the concentration of chemicals to dangerous levels. The worst was ultimately avoided thanks to the vigilance of an employee who questioned these changes in real time.

Hackers tried to poison the region’s drinking water

During their infiltration, the Hacker group dramatically increased the levels of sodium hydroxide (an additive to balance acidity) in the water. A modification that is not fatal, but nonetheless remains dangerous as this chemical is corrosive at high doses.

It is ultimately thanks to the vigilance of a technician that this contamination was avoided. With eyes riveted to his monitor at the time of the attack, the man saw these changes in real time. He was then able to regain control and bring the chemical parameters of the water back to normal levels.

During a press conference, Pinellas County’s Sheriff Bob Gualtieri assured citizens that the cyberattack ultimately “had no negative impact on treated water.” He adds, “It is important to note that the public has never been in danger.”

Currently, local authorities do not know who is behind the cyber attack, but the threat is being taken seriously. Local police, the FBI and intelligence agencies are working hand in hand to identify the individuals behind this poisoning attempt, which could have serious consequences for the health of more than ten thousand citizens.

A telling case for the vulnerability of infrastructures

This is not the first time a water treatment plant has been the target of a cyber attack. Last November, a water company in Illinois was also attacked by suspected Russian hackers. Israel also suffered an attempted cyber attack on similar infrastructure that same year. The country’s intelligence services have since linked them to Iran.

Amir Saad, cybersecurity expert at HackerOne, said after the cyber attack in Florida: “This incident highlights the obvious vulnerabilities in industrial systems that security experts have been trying to fix for years. Of particular concern is that the attacker was able to access the infrastructure remotely over the Internet and retry his intrusion twice before unauthorized changes were detected. If the attacker had been more competent, or simply more discreet, the consequences could have been extremely severe. “

When the worst has been narrowly avoided, this new cyberattack shows that it is more urgent than ever to protect these infrastructures, which are both too fragile and more secure.