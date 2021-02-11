Central African Republic. United Nations mission calls for reinforcement of up to three thousand soldiers – Observer

The United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) has already asked the UN for reinforcements of up to three thousand troops to help the military on the ground stabilize the region, revealed second commander Maia Pereira.

This number was put forward by Major General Paulo Emanuel Maia Pereira, second commander of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), who was heard by video conference at the National Defense Commission of the Assembly of the Republic, during a joint hearing with representatives of the National Forces detached from the region.

What is happening at the moment in MINUSCA is clearly the result of the threats that can be made on the secondary axes, namely the bridges, as the rainy season approaches, which will begin in May, explained the responsible.

Given these difficulties in accessing the region, among other challenges, “at the United Nations, MINUSCA has requested reinforcements of the order of three thousand men”, requiring the capacity of air resources. They could be “both means of air transport, as a priority, as well as means of evacuation and aerial surveillance,” he explained.

As for the elections scheduled in the region, which are not yet scheduled, the second mission commander indicated that in coordination with the sovereign authorities of the CAR, a reorganization of the polling stations is underway, ensuring the necessary logistics. for the success of the suffrage.

We are in a state of emergency which has been promoted for six months (…) which creates certain conditions but which, in the end, brings us a certainty: we can have, with a certain reduction and readjustment of the polling stations, a success , at least, in participation, ”he said.

On December 17, six of the armed rebel groups occupying two-thirds of the CAR allied in the Coalition of Patriots for Change (PCC), and on December 19, eight days before the presidential and legislative elections, announced a offensive to prevent the re-election of the president, Faustin Archange Touadéra. Since then, Bangui has been blocked by large armed groups, which carried out several attacks on important national roads connecting the capital to neighboring countries.

On February 5, the Central African Parliament approved an extension of the state of emergency for six months, thus guaranteeing more freedom for the authorities to make arrests.

Minusca criticized rebel attempts in the country to suffocate the capital, Bangui, warning of “social and humanitarian tragedy” that could affect the population. Touadéra was declared re-elected on January 4 after a vote contested by the opposition and in which only one in two registered voters had the opportunity to vote due to insecurity outside Bangui.

More than a month after the first round and while there is still no date set for the second round, 118 parliamentary seats remain vacant, after the Central African Constitutional Court validated the election of 22 deputies in the first vote. The CAR fell into chaos and violence in 2013, after the overthrow of then-president François Bozizé, by armed groups united in the Seleka, which provoked the opposition of other militias, grouped in anti -Balaka.

Since then, Central African territory has been the scene of community clashes between these groups, which have forced nearly a quarter of the CAR’s 4.7 million inhabitants to leave their homes.

Portugal currently has 243 soldiers in RCA, of which 188 are part of the Minusca and 55 participate in the European Union training mission (EUTM), led by Portugal, by Brigadier General Neves de Abreu, until September 2021.