Fake News. EU wants digital rules instead of complying with those imposed by Silicon Valley – Observer

The European Commission on Wednesday defended the creation “as soon as possible” of legislation for the digital space in the European Union (EU), instead of “following” those imposed by the technological giants based in Silicon Valley , like Facebook or Twitter.

If we are not ambitious to become legislators, we will be legislators, that is to say that we will have to respect the rules created in Silicon Valley and which will be imposed in the EU ”, declared the vice-president of the community executive Vera Jourová, with the Values ​​and Transparency portfolio.

Speaking during a debate in the European Parliament on the balance between democratic control and fundamental rights on social networks, the official stressed that “the time has come to get down to work, with an urgent character”.

Vera Jourová therefore called on the European Assembly and the Council to “adopt as quickly as possible” the legislation proposed by the Community executive last December.

EU co-legislators are discussing new laws on digital services and digital markets, which aim to create new obligations for platforms to ensure that what is an offline crime is also an online crime, such as the hate speech. These new laws provide for hefty fines for tech companies that don’t comply.

Addressing MEPs, Vera Jourová also underlined “the impatience of certain EU member states who wish to move forward unilaterally and have their own rules for the Internet”.

Instead, “we want a smart, pan-European situation without fragmentation at member state level,” the official argued.

To hold accountable and prevent digital platforms from having power, Vera Jourová defended an “ideologically neutral solution” and which “protects freedom of expression as a first priority”.

Already recalling the riots of last January in the United States – which were organized through social networks and motivated the suspension of former President Donald Trump from Facebook and Twitter – the Vice President noted that “what happening online has a great influence on real life.

We must learn from what happened in January [porque] social networks were the means of spreading the message, in which the violence was instigated, ”Vera Jourová stressed.

The official therefore asked for more “responsibility and notion of consequences” from the technologies.

In his speech, he defended even more financial support for EU media to prevent them from ending up with a “financial burden” that affects their activity.

The debate took place during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels. The Portuguese EU Presidency was represented by State Secretary for European Affairs Ana Paula Zacarias.