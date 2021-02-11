Navalny. An opponent has returned to Germany – Observer

The wife of detained Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, has left Russia and returned to Germany, Russian news agency Interfax said on Wednesday. According to agency sources, Yulia took a flight to Frankfurt from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport.

Lawyers for Navalny’s wife told Russian agencies RIA Novosti and TASS that they did not know if their client had visited Germany.

Yulia Navalnaya returned to Russia on January 17 with her husband after spending nearly five months in Germany, where the opponent was treated and recovered from the poisoning he was the target of in August 2020.

Navalny says he was poisoned on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and after returning to Russia, he was arrested and sentenced to serve a three-year suspended prison sentence in 2014 and deemed arbitrary by the European Court of Rights of man. .

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

During recent demonstrations in support of Navalny, during which more than 11,000 people were arrested, Yulia Navalnaya was also arrested during the marches on January 23 and 31, according to the Spanish news agency EFE.

Protests against the arrest of Navalny. Police arrested 3,400 people, including the wife of Putin’s opponent

In addition, her home was searched and a court sentenced her on February 1 to a fine of 20,000 rubles (220 euros) for participating in the protests.

On the other hand, the Russian authorities on Wednesday issued a new arrest warrant against a collaborator of Alexei Navalny, an activist whom Moscow described as a traitor on Tuesday after his call for European sanctions.

Leonid Volkov, who lives in Lithuania, was already the target of an arrest warrant in Russia.

Moscow’s Basmanny court told France-Presse that Volkov is now included in the database of wanted persons in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which includes most of the former Soviet republics, allies of Russia.

Court spokeswoman Irina Morozova said Volkov was wanted for “inciting minors to commit illegal acts”, referring to the unauthorized January protests in favor of Navalny. The offense carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison.

“Here’s how to react: (…) don’t pay attention, keep working,” the opponent said after the announcement via the Telegram messaging service.

Volkov said on Monday evening that he had discussed with European officials the possible adoption of sanctions against senior Russian officials and those close to Vladimir Putin.

“From a moral and ethical point of view, it is a betrayal,” Russian diplomacy spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Vesti FM on Tuesday.

The European Union has repeatedly called for Navalny’s release and accused Moscow of refusing to investigate the poisoning suffered by the Kremlin opponent in August and which led to Europeans sanctioning several Russian officials.

On Tuesday, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said he would propose to EU leaders to adopt sanctions against Russia at the European Council on March 25-26.