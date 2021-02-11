Larry Flint, the controversial founder of the pornographic magazine Hustler, has died – Observe

Larry Flint, founder of pornographic magazine Hustler, died this Wednesday at the age of 78 from a heart attack, according to the Washington Post.

Born in Kentucky in 1942, Larry Flint built a vast empire of magazines and film production, but the life of the entrepreneur would eventually be marked by more than the porn business.

The United States knows him well because of the many controversies he engaged in throughout his career, having been the target of prosecution for immorality on numerous occasions. As part of these processes, he became a strong supporter of the First Amendment, which regulates free speech in the United States.

Larry Flint, who in 1978 was gunned down in the middle of the street – stuck in a wheelchair for the rest of his life – cultivated a connection to politics, having run for the U.S. presidency in 1984 and governor of California , in 2003 .

The life of the entrepreneur was immortalized in the 1996 film The People vs. Larry Flynt, in which Woody Harrelson was nominated for Best Actor and Miloš Forman for Best Director.

