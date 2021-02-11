Brussels updates its macroeconomic forecasts with a pandemic delaying the recovery on Thursday – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

The European Commission is publishing the interim macroeconomic forecasts for the winter on Thursday, at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be very present and to delay the pace of economic recovery in the European Union.

After, last November, the second wave of the pandemic and the renewal of restrictive measures have already led Brussels to revise downwards the pace of economic recovery in the euro zone in 2021, the worsening of the epidemiological situation, with the third wave and the implementation of even more stringent and sustainable prevention measures in most Member States should force the Commission to tighten its forecasts even further.

In the autumn, the Commission ‘removed’ nearly two points from its previous summer forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the euro area in 2021, from 6.1% to 4.2%, and also worsened the outlook. Union as a whole, anticipating 27 economic growth of just 4.1% this year, while in July it forecast an increase of 5.8%.

Brussels then estimated that the recovery would continue in 2022 with economic growth of 3% in both the euro area and the EU, assuming this meant that even next year the economy would not return to recorded levels. before the Covid-19 pandemic, either in the area of ​​the single currency or in the 27 Member States.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

In the case of Portugal, Brussels has also revised its recovery outlook downwards in 2021, forecasting GDP growth of 5.4% (up from 6.0% in July), followed by an increase of 3.5%. % in 2022.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister João Leão admitted to parliament that the government will have to “significantly review the macroeconomic scenario for 2021”, given the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The evolution of the pandemic has led to containment measures that will have a significant impact, especially in the sectors most affected by the need for social distance, ”said the Minister of State and Finance, during a hearing regimental to the COF Budget and Finance Committee) of the Assembly of the Republic.

For 2021, the government currently expects economic growth of 5.4%, in line with the projection of the European Commission, which will, however, update its forecasts even before Thursday.

The European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, will present these winter forecasts at a press conference in Brussels, which provisionally only includes two indicators, the development of GDP and inflation.