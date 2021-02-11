Washington abandons plan to force Chinese ByteDance to sell US operation TikTok – Observer

Washington has decided to abandon plans to force Chinese group ByteDance to sell US operations of the popular TikTok app to Oracle and Walmart groups, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Wednesday.

However, Joe Biden’s new administration has not yet finalized the response it intends to give to the operation, the newspaper added, citing unidentified sources.

“It is not true to suggest that there is (in this case) a new step” taken by the Biden administration, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a press conference. “If we have announcements to make, we will make them,” he said, but did not deny the substance of the information.

Jen Psaki, however, confirmed, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, that the government is reviewing former President Donald Trump’s efforts to address potential national security risks posed by Chinese tech companies, including data collection. from US users. “It’s a general overhaul that goes way beyond TikTok,” Psaki said.

The Biden government has asked the US court to suspend consideration of an appeal filed by the previous administration in late December, in this provisional case, according to court documents seen by AFP.

ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TiktTok, is continuing negotiations with US officials, the Wall Street Journal also reports.

The negotiations are about data security and how to keep TikTok subscriber information in the United States from being accessible to the Chinese government.

Any deal will be different from the solution the Trump administration envisioned in September, sources told the WSJ.

Believing that TikTok posed a threat to “national security in the United States,” the Trump administration had demanded that the popular video-sharing app be reported in the United States.

Donald Trump had in principle accepted an offer from ByteDance for Oracle and Walmart to take a 20% stake in a company called TikTok Global, which would be responsible for the platform’s global operations and be headquartered in the United States.

But people close to the president had estimated that American investors should exercise majority control over the new entity.

ByteDance’s stance subsequently changed, with the group proposing to set up a company to host its operations in the United States, suggesting that it would be prepared to relinquish its controlling stake.

Contacted by AFP, the Treasury, the Ministry of Commerce, TikTok and Oracle made no comment. The Walmart Group declined to comment.

It all started with an executive order issued in August under several national emergency laws calling for action against TikTok, which claims 100 million users in the United States.

The US administration accused TikTok of spying on behalf of the Chinese government, charges which were dismissed by the group.

A legal battle has ensued and continues, as Washington appealed in late December of a court ruling that barred the Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on TikTok that would have resulted in the US ban on social media. United.

The Biden administration today asked the appeals court to give it 60 days to review the case and see if it would accept the Trump administration’s request.

“The Commerce Department remains committed to ensuring a strong defense of national security and the viability of our economy, while preserving the rights of individuals and personal data,” the Biden administration wrote in court documents.

Any deal reached by ByteDance will be subject to approval by Beijing, which places restrictions on exports of technology developed by Chinese companies.