Toyota is working with Aurora and Denso to build a fleet of self-driving cars

Aurora, Toyota and Denso will jointly develop a fleet of autonomous cars. A startup specializing in autonomous vehicles, the largest automaker in the world and an auto parts excavator … This is a great alliance. The Verge has determined that the first vehicle resulting from this collaboration will see the light of day in the course of 2021.

Toyota, Denso, Aurora … it’s a lot of people

Chris Urmson, founder of the startup Aurora, strikes. It’s important to remember that this man is the former chief engineer of the autonomous car project at Google. In 2021 his startup is working with the largest manufacturer in the world. Toyota was one of the few manufacturers that had not yet formed an alliance with a company specializing in autonomous vehicles. This time it’s there. Denso, which parted ways with Toyota in the middle of the 20th century, is one of the largest automotive suppliers in the world. This collaboration could bring Aurora to the top of the stage.

In the same category

Talks between Hyundai and Apple have been interrupted

The very first vehicle to be fitted with fall driving technologies will surely be the Sienna, a mini-van from Toyota. A recently published company statement states: “By the end of 2021, we will have designed, built and tested a first fleet of autonomous Sienna near our development areas. If the tests are successful, we will start mass producing autonomous vehicles. “Aurora has wanted this mass production for years.

A solid alliance to conquer the autonomous vehicle market

To support that promise of intense development, Aurora recently expanded its engineers after taking over Uber’s self-driving car division a few weeks ago. Chris Urmson said at the time of the acquisition: “This bilateral transaction opens up great new development opportunities. Aurora will have an incredibly strong team and technology, clear access to multiple markets, and the resources to execute its strategy. “This acquisition certainly reassured Toyota in its decision to partner with Aurora.

The automaker has also invested in another company that develops autonomous driving technologies. It’s called Pony.ai, a company that was worth $ 1 billion as early as 2018. Toyota has injected $ 400 million into Pony.ai, a startup based in the United States and China. With its further investment of 600 million US dollars in Didi Chuxing, Toyota wants to envision the mobility of tomorrow. The Japanese automaker is a leader in several automotive industries and has cemented its position as a giant over the years.

Autonomous driving has been a topic of interest to Toyota for several years. We remember that the manufacturer had already presented a prototype of an autonomous vehicle in 2019. The Toyota Autonomous Driving Research Institute is based in Silicon Valley. The automaker is testing its systems in Ottawa Lake, Michigan, USA. This partnership with Aurora and Denso should allow Toyota to accelerate the deployment of a fleet of autonomous vehicles.