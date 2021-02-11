Presidency of the EU. The European Commissioner debates Thursday at the Assembly of the Republic on the conference on the future of Europe – Observer …

The Vice-President of the European Commission for Democracy and Demography, Dubravka Switzerland, participates this Thursday in a debate at the Assembly of the Republic (AR) on the Conference on the Future of Europe, which is expected to start in next May.

The European Commissioner will be heard, by videoconference, by the Committee on European Affairs, on the conference which aims to promote a broad debate among citizens on the challenges of the European Union (EU).

Last Wednesday, EU member states approved the format proposed by the Portuguese Presidency of the Council for the Conference on the Future of Europe, which should have started in May 2020, but which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Portugal ended a long deadlock around the figure who should chair the forum by proposing that it be placed under the authority of the leaders of the three European institutions – the Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament – with the ‘ “ competition ” of an executive board.

The conference, a forum for discussing the challenges facing Europe, is expected to run for two years, with multiple events across Europe, starting in Strasbourg, France, on May 9, Europe Day, if the situation in the Covid-19 pandemic allowed.

