Huawei CEO wants an interview with Joe Biden

After four very complicated years under the presidency of Donald Trump, Ren Zhengfei, CEO and founder of Huawei, calls for a rethink in the relationship between the US and his company. In The Verge we can read that the technology company’s founder has expressed his willingness to interact with President Joe Biden. He certainly hopes this new government will be more open and lenient than the previous one.

Ren Zhengfei wants to convince the new President of the United States

When Ren Zhengfei spoke to the Chinese international media for the first time in over a year, he announced his wish to have an interview with President Joe Biden. He said, “I would love to receive a call from Joe Biden to discuss the future development of my business and explore possible ways of working together. The United States and China need to develop their economies and find synergies because that is good for our world and its financial balance. “You had to dare, Ren Zhengfei did it.

To this day, Huawei is subject to the sanctions that Donald Trump imposed on his departure. In mid-January, a few days before Joe Biden’s inauguration, Trump decided to attack Huawei one last time by revoking many licenses for sale to the Chinese company. Eight licenses were revoked by four companies, meaning that many of the Chinese giant’s suppliers can no longer sell devices to it. Not to mention the fact that Huawei can no longer trade with American companies, which is clearly having an impact on growth.

According to him, the two countries have an interest in working together

To get its head out of the water, the company recently announced that it could divest its P and Mate smartphone lines. Presumably, this will not be the subject of the interview that Ren Zhengfei Joe Biden would like to agree to. In his statement, he added, “The ability for US companies to supply goods to Chinese customers has a positive effect on their own financial performance. If Huawei’s manufacturing capacity were increased, US companies would sell more. It’s a win-win situation. I think the new government will weigh and balance these interests. “

Huawei wants to restart, resume its partnerships with American component manufacturers and accelerate its growth again. Ren Zhengfei will try to support Joe Biden on this point: lifting the American sanctions for the good of everyone, the Chinese, but also the Americans. He ended his testimony with: “I trust Huawei to survive. We have great confidence in our customers. “Huawei is still a leader in 5G infrastructure.

He also praised the iPhone 12 and said it was “the best smartphone in the world”. According to the CEO of Huawei, I understand that high-end customers in Europe love Apple. Without forgetting to throw flowers: “Since Huawei no longer offers high-end smartphones, the Apple iPhone helps us to prove that Huawei’s 5G technology is the best.”