Indian and Chinese governments begin to curb military escalation on Himalayan border – Observer

The Indian government announced Thursday that India and China have started to curb the military escalation of their troops on the western Himalayan border, after months of tensions and clashes that have left dozens dead or of injured.

I am pleased to inform the House that, thanks to our strategy and our discussions with the Chinese side, we have been able to reach an agreement on escalation reduction. [militar] on the northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong, ”Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said during a presentation to parliament.

The implementation of this agreement, said the minister, “started yesterday [quarta-feira] on the northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong ‘in the western Himalayas.

The deal reached after months of negotiations and military tension “will substantially bring the situation back to where it was before the confrontation began last year,” Singh said.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The compromise between China and India provides for the parties to stop their military deployments in a phased and coordinated manner, he said.

In addition, a temporary moratorium on military activities on both sides in some areas of the border, including patrols in traditional areas, has been agreed.

The Indian Defense Minister assured parliament that the Indian government “has not given China anything” in the negotiations.

The parties will continue talks, both in the diplomatic and military spheres, to settle the details of the withdrawal and other outstanding issues.

There are outstanding issues regarding deployment and patrols at some other points along the current Line of Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. These will be at the center of future discussions with the Chinese side, ”he added.

India and China have started stepping up their military presence on the border after a clash in the Galwan Valley west of Lake Pangong last June, the worst in 45 years between the two countries and during which at least 20 Indian soldiers and 76 were killed were injured. .

The two countries responded to the clash by sending troops to the LAC region, which has increased military tension in the region since then.

Since then, New Delhi and Beijing have tried to resolve the crisis through diplomatic channels.

The two nuclear powers maintain a historic dispute over several parts of the Himalayas, with Beijing claiming Arunachal Pradesh, controlled by New Delhi, which in turn claims Aksai Chin, run by the Chinese.