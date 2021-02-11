Researchers sound the alarm about GPT-3 deviations

What are the technical capabilities and limits of natural language processing? What are the social effects of their widespread use? Here are the two questions that AI researchers were interested in at a conference and which they are now trying to answer in a study. In fact, natural language processing, led by OpenAIs GPT-3, which Microsoft owns exclusivity, is far from fallible and bears racist and sexist biases. At the same time, they are used in increasingly professional industries, recalls VentureBeat.

Just a few months left to act

By the time GPT-3 was introduced by the OpenAI teams, many were already concerned about its internal uses and it seems they were right. The tool is incredibly powerful and can generate text using machine learning. While Google has also developed an even more powerful model, the EleutherAI group would like to rebuild GPT-3 in open source under the name GPT-Neo. Currently, GPT-3 is only available through a commercial API.

For the researchers from OpenAI and Stanford University behind the study Understanding the Capacities, Limits and Societal Impacts of Important Language Models, there is an urgent need to take concrete action and define standards to counter the distrust of these instruments. “Developers may only have six to nine months before others can replicate their results. It was widely agreed that those at the forefront of technology should use their position to responsibly set standards in this emerging field. This also suggests the urgency of using the current window of opportunity, when few players have very large natural language models, to develop appropriate standards and principles that others can follow, ”they explain in their paper.

Natural language processing models inherit thoughts from humans

If the experts worry so much, it’s because these models are trained on immense amounts of text from Wikipedia or even Reddit. As a result, they inherit the biased thoughts of some people present on these websites and develop sexist, racist, Islamophobic, and validist tendencies. GPT-3 is no exception: last August, researcher Abubakar Abid conducted a study of the model’s Islamophobia, which consistently linked Muslims with violence or terrorism, as shown in the following tweet:

I am shocked at how hard it is to generate text from GPT-3 about Muslims that has nothing to do with violence … or being killed … pic.twitter.com/biSiiG5bkh

– Abubakar Abid (@abidlabs) August 6, 2020

In addition, eminent artificial intelligence researcher Timnit Gebru, who was laid off by Google in late 2020, warned how natural language processing can be trained. In their opinion, their training in poorly selected texts is very “risky” as it has direct consequences for marginalized population groups.

However, these tools are increasingly being used on the internet and in the professional world, which can have dangerous consequences, such as spreading false information. For example, on Reddit, the GPT-3 model spread conspiracy theories by developing ideas about the Illuminati. The same model that was used as a medical chatbot advised a patient to commit suicide.

How do I avoid the worst?

In their work, the researchers discuss three different ways to improve these models and prevent them from affecting society, as they are very useful when properly trained. They thus provoke the formation of a separate model that acts as a filter on the content generated by a language model, the provision of a series of bias tests to test the models before others can use them, or ultimately recommend them to use them to prohibit its use in certain cases.

PhD student Abubakar Abid describes another method of solving this problem: “The other approach would be to modify or refine the tendency of these models in one way or another, and I think it’s probably a better direction because one then could spread a nifty model to the world ”. During his research on the Islamophobic deviations from GPT-3, he realized that it was possible to “divert” the model’s attention using specific adjectives.

“I think we saw through these experiments in a manual way that it was possible to reduce the distortion. But can we automate and optimize this process? I think this is a very important open research question, ”says the researcher. Although no approach is evident yet, experts need to act quickly before these models are deployed on a larger scale and have an impact in many areas.