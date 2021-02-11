Republican group wants to form anti-Trump party – Observer

More than 100 Republicans (121) are negotiating the creation of a new anti-Trump political party, comprising members of former teams of former Presidents Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush, George W. Bush and Donald Trump, d ‘former ambassadors and former secret service agents.

The group met last Friday via Zoom to discuss ideas on the third party that they guarantee will follow the Constitution and the rule of law which they say has been “destroyed by Trump,” Reuters argues.

Evan McMullin, a longtime anti-Trump Republican (2016 independent presidential candidate) addressed the US news agency and said Republicans are concerned about the current situation of the left. (Reuters refers to three other sources from the same group who confirmed the meeting but declined to be identified).

“Much of the Republican Party is radicalizing and threatening American democracy. The party must be committed to truth, reason and founding ideals or else create something new, ”McMullin said.

McMullin also told Reuters that around 40% of the meeting participants approved the creation of a new national party and that the option of forming a new “faction” that would act inside or outside the The current Republican Party is still on the table.

Jason Miller, Trump’s spokesperson, has already responded to these statements by calling them “losers” who left the party [republicano] when they voted for Joe Biden.

Among the dozens of attendees were John Mitnick and Elizabeth Neumann, former general counsel and deputy director of Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security, former Republican Congressman Charlie Dent and Miles Taylor, another former official on Security Internal.

The leadership of new President Joe Biden has yet to respond to this news.