Brussels lowers Portugal’s growth forecast to 4.1% this year – Observer

The European Commission (EC) predicts a 4.1% growth in Portuguese gross domestic product (GDP), a downward revision of the 5.4% forecast made in November, according to the winter macroeconomic forecast released on Thursday .

According to figures released on Thursday, for 2022, the European Commission has revised upwards its growth forecasts, from the 3.5% indicated in November to a forecast of 4.3%.

The Portuguese government currently expects a 5.4% increase in GDP this year, according to forecasts made during the presentation of the state budget 2021 (OE2021), but the finance minister has already admitted on Tuesday. that the government will have to “significantly review” the macroeconomic scenario, because of the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

The forecasts published by the executive of the European Union (EU) place the Portuguese figures above those of the euro zone, since Brussels points to a growth of 3.8% in the block of countries of the single currency, both in 2021 than in 2022.

“With the introduction of stricter containment in mid-January 2021, GDP is expected to decline again in the first quarter of 2021, before starting to recover in the second quarter of the year, with a stronger recovery during the summer months, ”you may read in the section devoted to Portugal’s winter macroeconomic forecast.

Brussels has “expectations for a noticeable recovery in tourism in the summer, in particular for intra-EU travel, and a more gradual recovery thereafter”, although the sector is expected to remain “just below its pre-EU level. crisis until the end of the forecast. “.

As for GDP, “a full return to pre-pandemic levels is expected towards the end of 2022, but the risks remain significant due to the country’s heavy dependence on foreign tourism, which continues to face uncertainties. linked to the evolution of the pandemic ”.

The European Commission further notes that the measures presented in the draft recovery and resilience program (PRR) presented in October are not taken into account and represent a positive impact of 0.25% on GDP.

“Depressed demand and the expected rise in the economic climate should encourage economic recovery.” Private consumption should also benefit from a relatively resilient labor market, where the decline in employment compares favorably with that of the product, and public social transfers provide more income support ”, reads the text. accompanying the forecasts.

The figures of this intermediate Thursday only show forecasts of GDP and inflation, and in this chapter, Portuguese prices are expected to increase by 0.9% in 2021 and by 1.2% in 2022, according to forecasts by the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP). .

“The expected increase in energy prices is expected to be the main driver of inflation in the first half of 2021, followed by a gradual increase in prices for services in the third quarter of 2021,” says the European Commission.

Like last year, the European executive stressed that the 7.6% drop in GDP in 2020 was due to the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, “with a particularly strong impact on the large hotel sector in country”.

Thus, “exports of services and investment in equipment saw the sharpest declines in 2020, but private consumption also fell significantly, in a context of increasing savings”.

“In contrast, construction investment continued to grow, helped by the cycle of EU-funded projects. After the initial shock, the manufacturing industry also performed relatively well, recovering close to pre-crisis levels, ”says Brussels.