A library of free, exclusive, and royalty-free videos

The main problem with social media, blog posts, and illustration videos is that they all use the same thing. While there are a large number of picture and video libraries in the market, there are many that download the same content. It is therefore difficult to stand out!

Fortunately, there are still some nugget resources like Coverr. For community managers, entrepreneurs, bloggers, this is the perfect tool! Coverr is a bank of free and royalty-free videos that can be used for personal projects as well as commercial projects. The tool has been around for several years, but a V3 was recently released.

Authentic videos that make a difference

Finding a video is very easy on Coverr. It is possible to search by categories including: Business & Work, Nature, People, Fitness, Lifestyle & Wellness, Love & Relationship and many others. There is a search bar available to find the video that makes the difference. All you have to do is enter the keywords. Finally, the videos can be sorted according to their popularity or the latest videos added.

Coverr offers unique videos

When a video does the trick, just click on it to download it. The number of times the video was viewed and the number of downloads are displayed.

This Coverr V3 offers new features like:

A free beta API for videos, a new design of the platform, an improvement in the search function to find the most suitable content. Easier navigation with additional categories. Collections are based on thematic themes such as Valentine’s Day, Winter is Coming … new videos available Arrival of a dark fashion!

In addition to videos and these new features, Coverr also offers virtual backgrounds and videos for zoom. A little bit more useful at this time when teleworking is essential!