Nissan enters the dance

While we have just learned that talks between Apple and Hyundai are currently stalling, another candidate for a possible collaboration with the Apple brand is entering the race: Nissan.

During a press conference on the Japanese automaker’s fourth quarter 2020 sales, its CEO Makoto Uchida did not close the door to a partnership with Apple. When asked on the matter, he said that Nissan “needs new initiatives” and recalled its desire to “work with well-informed companies that have good experience in partnership and collaborations”.

In Apple’s plans since 2015 under the code name “Project Titan” it is expected that the Apple Car will not arrive until 2024-2027. For the development and especially the assembly, the Cupertino company is almost obliged to enter into a partnership with an experienced automobile manufacturer. Indeed, cars are products that need to be very safe and no parameters can be left out that pose a risk to life. The statements of the CEO of Nissan are obvious: In an article by Nikkei last week, it was claimed that Apple, in addition to Hyundai, had discussions with no fewer than six Japanese manufacturers.

The Apple Car returned to the center in January when a spokesman for the Korean company said it was in talks with the apple brand before pulling out. However, a real heavyweight in the industry, Hyundai has been reluctant to become a supplier to another giant and it appears that the two companies have ended their talks.

In addition, famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a major specialist for Apple, announced that the company could also use PSA or General Motors to build its electric and (possibly) autonomous car. If nothing is official yet, and we will probably have to wait a long time to find out more, as Apple likes to keep its projects a secret, this future collaboration is evidence of the changes the auto industry is currently experiencing. Until recently, the big manufacturers weren’t very enthusiastic about the idea of ​​teaming up with companies from Silicon Valley … A trend that is visibly changing: Ford has just entered into a partnership with Google to equip millions of its vehicles with Android.