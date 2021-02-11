Uruguayan Martin Lasarte is Chile’s new soccer coach – Observer

Uruguayan Martin Lasarte is Chile’s new soccer coach, the Chilean Federation reported on Wednesday, at a time when the team are outside the World Cup qualifying zone22.

Lasarte assumes the command of “La Roja” in the qualification for Mundial2022, for the Copa America of 2021, in Argentina and Colombia, and in all the challenges of the national team “, refers the Federation in a press release.

The organization also specifies that the “agreement” with Lasarte will be extended if the coach qualifies Chile for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In the South American Qualifying Zone (CONMEBOL), Chile are sixth, after four matches, with just four points, resulting from a home win with Peru and a draw against Colombia, after losing to Uruguay and Venezuela.

Brazil leads qualifying with 12 points, followed by Argentina with 10, Ecuador with nine, and Paraguay and Uruguay with six, while Chile sixth and out of qualifying, has the same four points as Colombia.

Martin Lasarte succeeds Colombian coach Reinaldo Rueda of Chile, who took over his country’s national team in January, replacing Carlos Queiroz, whose departure, given the poor results, was announced in December.