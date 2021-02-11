The feature-rich tool for precise and simplified accounting management

To be a leading entrepreneur, you need to know your market perfectly and take turns on many hats to manage your activities. A worthwhile reality, but sometimes the scarce commodity is sorely lacking.

In order for entrepreneurs to concentrate on more strategic tasks than on strict legal formalities, some tasks can be simplified. This is especially true of entrepreneurial accounting, which can be lengthy, complex, and where obligations are numerous.

As we know, entrepreneurs steadfastly look for simple and effective solutions to help them monitor their activities. How can you save time and productivity while ensuring more efficient management? With one and the same tool that allows you to outsource time-consuming tasks by simplifying the management of your activities! To meet these new requirements, Compagnie Fiduciaire and Ça Compte Pour Moi have focused on innovation with the collaborative platform iZzy.

A single platform for all corporate accounting practices

iZzy is a digital platform offered exclusively by the accounting firms Compagnie Fiduciaire and Ça Compte Pour Moi, which enables VSEs and SMEs to manage their entire activity in the company of an expert.

Hence, monitoring its accounts and management indicators has never been easier. Entrepreneurs can manage their cash flow, edit their offers and invoices, track their expenses and manage their receipts, but also save their documents and documents and declare the variable billing elements of their employees. All of this on a single platform! Obviously, this management tool is accompanied by the supervision and advice of a dedicated team that is responsible for the fulfillment of all accounting, tax and social obligations.

“IZzy is a service for entrepreneurs who want to take advantage of digital technology, but also want support and advice,” adds Mathieu Chauveau, Director of Ca Compte Pour Moi.

The features of this brand new tool are numerous and its benefits are unparalleled. Thanks to this solution with the powerful and reliable algorithm, entrepreneurs save a lot of time. Key to the success of a project. Thanks to the secure bank synchronization and the automation of repetitive tasks, you manage your business more efficiently. VSEs and SMBs can now monitor their finances in real time. It is possible to connect to any bank in France, and most importantly, the import of bank flows is automatic.

“The power of iZzy and its machine learning makes it possible to identify and categorize 99.7% of the writes with a relevance of 95%.” says Jean-Philippe Romero, Chairman and CEO of Compagnie Fiduciaire.

Thanks to the power of the iZzy tool, entrepreneurs can regain their productivity and easily keep track of their accounts without any accounting knowledge. iZzy is machine learning technology that makes everyday life easier for professionals. When entrepreneurs are waiting for a platform to manage all their activity and find all their accounting information there that they are no longer looking for, the solution is there: it’s the alliance of an intuitive and innovative online application AND a quality accounting service, this is iZzy!

