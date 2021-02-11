UK. New variant confirmed and one under investigation, both with Erik mutation – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

The UK New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) has confirmed a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the UK and has another under investigation, according to a statement from Public Health England (PHE). Both variants (confirmed and potential) have the E484K mutation (or Erik, to facilitate communication).

The E484K mutation is one of the mutations present in the South African variant (B.1.351) and in the Brazilian variant (P.1). “Although there is no evidence, at present, that this mutation on its own causes more severe disease or increases transmissibility, it has been reported to decrease the ability of antibodies to form. neutralize in laboratory experiments, “the statement said.

The new variant VOC202102 / 02 is similar to the variant VOC202012 / 01 (also known as B.1.1.7, UK variant or Kent variant). The big difference of VOC202102 / 02 (also called Bristol) is that it has the Erik mutation – but it will not be related to either the South African variant or the Brazilian variant. So far, 21 cases of this variant have been confirmed.

Although only 21 cases have been identified, this new variant should be treated with the same concern as the South African variant, Ravi Gupta, a member of NERVTAG and a researcher at the Cambridge Institute of Therapeutic Immunology and Infectious Diseases, told The Guardian.

If variants are allowed to emerge, in the midst of high transmission rates, then the new variant can easily dominate the entire viral population, ”said Ravi Gupta.

Study variant VUI202102 / 01 is derived from the A.23 line that is common in international terms, but the UK has been the only one, to date, to have identified the Erik mutation in this viral strain. In addition, VUI202102 / 01 (also referred to as the Liverpool variant, as identified there) has other mutations. So far, 55 cases of this variant have been confirmed.

Although we would expect vaccines to continue to prevent the onset of serious illness or death [por Covid-19], we are taking public health measures, in places with variants that have the E484K mutation, to reduce the risk of spread in the population, ”said Susan Hopkins, director of strategic response against Covid-19 at PHE.

More than 4,000 variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been identified worldwide, but most of them are not worthy of concern to health authorities and experts. Variants with mutations of interest – mutations that can alter the behavior of the virus and affect humans – are called “variant of concern” (VOC, variant of concern).