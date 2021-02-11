How can you make your company scalable?

Scalability or scalability has been a buzzword for several years. Many companies want to reach the point of scalability. Scalable is simply about producing more, maintaining performance while achieving economies of scale.

In short, the dream of all businesses today, and startups in particular, is to have a scalable model. There are many companies that are growing rapidly while achieving the following profitability. How do you make a company scalable?

Offer a scalable product or service

Unsurprisingly, the first point is to have a point product. That said, a simple and unique product that can meet most of the requests. Often the product is unique and does not offer too many customization options. One example of a scalable business start-up is Airbnb. The key to Airbnb’s success? A polished universe (note that the founders wanted to take photos of the goods at launch) to be scalable, left that mission to the professionals and most importantly, a very useful service that people are willing to pay for.

Think about the vision and the business model

Repeated tasks with little added value are automated and, if they are not absolutely necessary, often outsourced in order to keep only the core competencies in the team. In general, the company’s first employees must learn to work in an agile manner and must not hesitate to change.

Another important point is the business model. The idea of ​​a scalable model is to satisfy a large number of users, similar to the App Store, without offering specific offers. A scalable company generates income even when one is not working and more time can be spent on developing the company, the vision.

Automate as much as possible

From an organizational point of view, scalability could be summarized in a system that tracks the rise of the business through the use of automated processes: customer retention, automatic product replenishment, etc. to save time to focus on the product / business /. Solution.

For example, company administration software makes it possible to adapt quickly and flexibly to all changes. Bruno Watine, President of Archipelia, explains: “Companies can use it to centralize their data and thus optimize business processes and reduce operating costs, as all different and different information flows (store orders, orders on the Internet, supplier orders, etc.) are processed in real time. “”

So, having a scalable business takes a lot of thorough work before you begin. To become the future Amazon or Airbnb, it is important to think about the right strategy to be able to scale quickly. After all, a scalable business is always more interesting for an investor.