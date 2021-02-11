British couple found dead in São Bartolomeu de Messines in the Algarve – Observer

A British couple were found dead at their home Wednesday evening in the municipality of Silves, Algarve, “there is no suspicion of crime,” a source from the Republican National Guard (GNR) told Lusa on Thursday.

The couple, aged 75 to 80, were found at home around 9 p.m. Wednesday “lifeless after friends warned of their absence,” the same source added.

A friend of the couple raised the alert for 112 and the GNR army attended, finding him in the dwelling lifeless with the cause of death unknown, but there is no suspicion of a crime “, did he declare.

Both victims had British nationality and lived for several years in the São Bartolomeu de Messines area, in Silves, in the Faro district.

GNR Silves’ criminal investigation nucleus is investigating the circumstances in which the deaths occurred and the bodies were sent to the forensic office at Portimão Hospital.

