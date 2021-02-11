FAO invests half a million euros in Cape Verde to bring water to 120 families – Observador

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) will finance Cape Verde with more than half a million euros in two projects to mobilize water for agriculture, in the aim to benefit 120 families affected by drought.

According to the FAO, which signed this Thursday, in Praia, the agreement for the two projects with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Environment, “in the face of the challenges posed by the water shortage and the Covid-19 pandemic “, The government of Cabo Verde” Prepared an intervention plan “, supported by this United Nations institution.

Including ensuring food and nutritional security for families living in conditions of extreme poverty and poverty. It goes through a common denominator: water. Whether it is for its mobilization and distribution for agriculture and livestock, or for the supply of drinking water to the population, always taking into account its efficient management ”, underlines the FAO representation, in a note. addressed to Lusa.

Cape Verde has been facing a prolonged drought for more than three years, with the government developing several projects to mobilize water in an alternative way.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

In this agreement, the first project, entitled “Water management for resilient and sustainable agriculture and in response to Covid-19”, will run for two years, until December 2022, involving an investment from FAO, who also runs it, 455 thousand dollars (375 thousand euros) to support 80 families, or 344 people in total.

It aims to “sustainably protect” the food and nutrition security of vulnerable and climate-sensitive populations and to strengthen the livelihoods of populations through resource mobilization and “effective management”.

The second target project which will be signed on Thursday, and which will also be funded and implemented by FAO, covers support for achieving achievements in the development of the safe use of wastewater in agriculture and forestry. It will last one year, until January 2022, is budgeted at 163 thousand dollars (135 thousand euros) and plans to reach 40 families on the islands of São Vicente and Santiago, totaling 160 people, to “increase and stabilize the agricultural income of the rural population ”through the“ systematic reuse of safely treated wastewater in agriculture and agroforestry ”, in addition to“ improvement of irrigation systems ”using this treated wastewater in Tarrafal and Mindelo, “To support rural livelihoods”.

In this case, it is the extension of another project implemented by the construction and establishment of two sites for the treatment and safe use of wastewater, one in Tarrafal (Santiago) and another in Mindelo (São Vicente), so the new project “aims to operationalize the work previously developed”, explains the FAO.