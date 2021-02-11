Amsterdam overtakes London as main European stock exchange – Observer

Amsterdam overtook London in January as the main European stock exchange, thanks to the transfer of activity from the United Kingdom to the Netherlands after the end of the Brexit transition period, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

According to the newspaper, Euronext Amsterdam and the Dutch branches of the CBOE Europe and Turquoise platforms last month traded shares at a daily average of € 9,200 million, four times more than in December, while London volumes fell to 8,600 million euros.

Amsterdam also benefited from increased activity in the swap and sovereign debt markets, which were normally centralized in the British capital.

According to the daily, which quotes data from CBOE Europe, this means that since the entry into force of Brexit (British exit from the European Union) on January 1, City, the financial center of London, has lost “its historic position. main enclave of the European market ”.

The transfer of operations took place because, despite multiple requests, the European Union (EU) has not yet granted the UK financial sector a ‘regulatory equivalence’, which would give it access to the EU market by recognizing regulatory and regulatory standards. surveillance of the country, adds the Financial Times.

Without such equivalence, immediately after Brexit, there was a transfer of transactions from the UK to the EU worth around € 6.5 million, the newspaper said.

The UK and the EU still aspire to sign a memorandum of understanding on the financial sector in March, but London does not expect an equivalency decision to be included.

The Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, said in a recent speech that the EU is making a “mistake” in not granting equivalence in the various outstanding sectors, as this will lead to “a fragmentation of markets ”.