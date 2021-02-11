Circulation of SARS-CoV-2 virus detected in bats in Thailand – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

A team of scientists from the Duke-NUS School of Medicine in Singapore and the University of Chulalongkorn in Thailand have detected another coronavirus similar to SARS-CoV-2 circulating in bats in various parts of Asia, reveals the study published in Nature Communications.

This virus, called RacCS203, has a very close correspondence with the genetic code of SARS-CoV-2, with a compatibility of 91.5%. And it’s closely linked to another coronavirus, RmYN02 which has been found in bats in Yunnan, China, and which is 93.6% compatible with SARS-CoV-2.

The investigation also detected the presence of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in horseshoe bats found in a cave in Thailand. After examining other animals at a wildlife sanctuary in eastern Thailand, scientists detected the presence of these antibodies in other animals, including a colony of bats and a pangolin.

The researchers said the sampling was limited, involving 100 bats and ten pangolins, but the study showed the presence of the coronavirus genetically linked to SARS-CoV-2 within a range of 4,800 kilometers, geographically distributed across Japan, China and Thailand.

In the study, the team of researchers points out that this finding could provide clues to the role of animals as intermediate hosts in the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, highlighting a common concern within the scientific community, which is the ability of coronaviruses to circulate between different mammals.

By moving between species, the virus can mutate and evolve into a new pathogen, which could explain how Covid-19 came to be, the publication explained.

Nonetheless, the origin of SARS-CoV-2 is still unknown, but experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) who spent four weeks in Wuhan studying the origin of the virus say the answer lies in the animal transmission, but always the host animal. has not been identified.

WHO is also making sure that the chances of reduction in bats and pangolins are reduced, because the samples of coronavirus identified in these species, especially in the caves of Wuhan, are not “sufficiently identical” to SARS-CoV -2. In other words, there is no evidence that these animals transmitted the virus.

