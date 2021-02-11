Facebook works on a platform similar to Clubhouse

Facebook starts over. According to the New York Times, the Mark Zuckerberg company is currently working on the development of a copy of the Clubhouse social network, which is currently only available in beta.

The news is hardly surprising, as Zuckerberg himself recently took to the social network to discuss the future of virtual and augmented realities. Currently by invitation only, Clubhouse has yet to officially announce that the application is a hit. Users can take part in exhibitions on various topics and the format is innovative as everything is done through the sound of the voice: no text or video. Many celebrities like Drake and Jared Leto were heard at the clubhouse, as was Elon Musk. During an interview on the platform, the billionaire also assured that Neuralink had implanted a monkey.

Noting the popularity of the format, Facebook executives have asked their employees to create a similar platform. The project is currently only in the “initial development phase,” according to the New York Times. “We have been connecting people through audio and video technologies for many years and are constantly looking for new ways to improve that experience for people,” said a Facebook spokesman when asked by the outlet.

This news has a touch of déjà vu. It must be said that Facebook seems to have a habit of taking inspiration from its competitors for its own products: Snapchat stories, roles to compete with TikTok, and even Messenger Rooms, a platform very similar to Zoom . In addition, as a result of this behavior, the company is facing legal proceedings for abuse of a dominant position. In fact, Facebook bought Instagram and WhatsApp in 2012 and 2014 and is now being accused of doing so to crush the competition. Likewise, the acquisition of Oculus took place in 2014, when the popularity of virtual reality rose sharply.

In the case of Clubhouse, Facebook isn’t the only giant in Silicon Valley right now, as Twitter bought the Breaker application to develop Spaces, a platform where users can communicate by voice.