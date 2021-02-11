Angola. The European Union deplores the incidents and calls for a meeting with the Minister of Justice and Human Rights – Observer

The European Union delegation in Angola wrote to the Angolan Minister of Justice and Human Rights to deplore the Cafunfo incidents and request a meeting to “address the matter directly”, a spokesperson said on Thursday of the community in Lusa.

The delegation of the European Union in Luanda, on behalf of the EU and the heads of mission, sent a letter to the Angolan Minister of Justice and Human Rights to deplore the events, recalling the importance of standards international human rights issues and request a meeting to discuss the matter directly with the minister, ”the spokesperson said.

He also noted that “the EU maintains a regular dialogue on human rights with the Angolan authorities and that police violence is one of the subjects discussed”.

The mining town of Cafunfo was the scene of incidents between the police and the population on January 30, resulting in an unknown number of deaths and injuries, and has since been the subject of strong security forces.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

On that day, according to Angolan police, around 300 people linked to the movement of the Portuguese Protectorate Lunda Tchokwe (MPPLT), which has been defending the autonomy of this region for years, attempted to invade a police station, forcing the forces order to defend themselves, six dead

The police version is contradicted by MPPLT leaders, opposition political parties and local civil society, who claim that it was an attempted demonstration, previously reported to the authorities, and that the protesters did not were not armed.

Last Tuesday, the deputies of the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), the broad convergence of the salvation of Angola (CASA-CE) and the Social Renewal Party (PRS), the Angolan opposition, said the Cafunfo incidents had resulted in 23 dead, 21 injured and 10 missing, saying police forces “fired indiscriminately at citizens”.

UNITA revised these figures on Wednesday, releasing a report on the five MPs from that party who traveled to Cafunfo but were prevented by law enforcement and security from entering the mining town, claiming that at least 28 people have died. “Barbarian, hideous and cold” and 18 were injured.

In the document, which contradicts the version of the act of rebellion and speaks in protest with 93 demonstrators, UNITA deputies called for “responsibilities for those involved in the massacre”.