Presidency of the EU. Costa welcomes the ratification by France and Slovenia with own resources – Observer

Prime Minister António Costa welcomed on Thursday the ratification by France and Slovenia of the decision on the European Union’s own resources, “two more steps” for the Commission to issue a debt to finance the post-pandemic stimulus fund.

I welcome the ratification by Slovenia and France of the decision on the system of own resources of the European Union. Two more steps towards the sustainability of the debt issuance by the European Commission, which is fundamental for the recovery of the European economy, ”the Prime Minister wrote in his Twitter account.

The ratification of the decision on new own resources by the 27 EU Member States is essential for the European Commission to go to the markets to raise the 750 billion euros that will finance the post-pandemic recovery fund, the “Next Generation EU”.

According to information provided to Lusa by an official source at the institution, six EU member states have already ratified the decision on own resources, including Portugal, which approved the decision on January 29. To date, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Slovenia, France and Portugal have notified Brussels of the conclusion of the ratification process.

Portugal, which is chairing the EU Council in the first half of this year, aims to ensure that these ratification processes “can be completed this spring,” Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said during of the debate which preceded the vote on the Portuguese decision. Parliament.

Endowed with 750 billion euros, the fund’s main instrument is the European Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, made up of 672.5 billion euros in grants and loans (Portugal will receive 15.3 billion euros in grants ), approved Tuesday evening by the European Parliament.